Ireland Baldwin Posts Topless Photo On Instagram, Writes A Message To All Her Haters

Ireland Baldwin posted a topless photo on Instagram, one of her raciest posts yet. She prefaced this picture with another photo from the same photoshoot, where she showed off just her waist down in a thong and thigh-high black boots. The new picture shows the rest of her body, as she laid on the ground and censored her curves with just her hands. Ireland wore her hair up and looked at the camera.

For whatever reason, the model cut the haters short by writing a long message to them about all the things she’s expecting them to say to her. This is how she started the captions.

“A poem to my h8trs: hi I’m Ireland. In the comments below, you’ll call me a slut, you’ll call me a hoe. I already know. You’ll call me fat, you’ll shame my tats. You’ll say I have 0 talent and I’m my family’s biggest embarrassment.”

Baldwin then went on to ask her haters to unfollow her, and also said that “it took me way too long to get to a place where I can love the skin I’m in and tonight I’m celebrating that!”

It’s no passing thing to mention that Ireland has worked hard to get to this “place,” because she recently opened up about her prior battle with Anorexia, according to People.

Ireland talked about her battles with the eating disorder through an Instagram story, during which she wrote, “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!”

She wasn’t scared about sharing pictures of her old self as she was battling the disorder, as she was very raw and honest about the things she used to do when she was making herself sick trying to look a certain way.

So while her dad, Alec Baldwin, may have been vocal in the past about not liking his daughter showcasing her curves on social media, it looks like this is more than just a random photo to Ireland. It signifies a new phase in her life, as she embraces her body as it is.

Ireland encouraged her fans to “Enjoy your food,” and to splurge with treats. She also told people they should take care of “your mind and body” with a “healthy balance.” She mentioned that she recovered through yoga, health, and wellness.