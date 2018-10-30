Kris Jenner Wants Khloe Kardashian To Stay With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kris Jenner reportedly has strong opinions about Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, and she’s allegedly not afraid to let her daughter know exactly what she thinks.

According to an October 29 report by Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian to try and work things out with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, whom she’s been on the rocks with for a while now.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online.

The cheating scandal erupted just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child together, daughter True, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to stand by her man anyway.

Sources now tell the outlet that Jenner is worried about her daughter possibly becoming a single mother if she and Thompson do decide to split, which is not something she wants to see Khloe try to tackle.

“Kris has very much been a voice of calm and reason in recent weeks, and she’s telling Khloe to follow her heart. Kris knows how difficult it is to be a single mom, even when you have a ton of money and a huge family around you, and she really believes Tristan deserves a second chance. At first Kris was furious at Tristan, but after talking to him she truly believes that he’s sorry, and she believes he genuinely regrets what he did.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is said to love Tristan Thompson and believes that he and Khloe Kardashian are great together. The momager is said to be hoping that the pair can work through their relationship issues and keep their family together, and has even allegedly been telling her daughter that Tristan’s actions were nothing compared to what Khloe went through with her former husband, Lamar Odom.

“Kris loves Tristan, and she thinks he’s great for Khloe. After watching what Lamar put her through, Tristan was a breath of fresh air, and sure he messed up, but it was pretty minor in comparison. Kris really wants to see Khloe settled down and happy, so she’s encouraging her to not give up on Tristan just yet, for the sake of True, if nothing else,” the source added.

Currently, Kardashian and Thompson are living on opposite ends of the country. Tristan is now living in Ohio, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Khloe decided not to move back east with him. Instead, she chose to remain in L.A. with baby True where all of her friends and family members reside.

Fans can see more of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.