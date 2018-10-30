Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Daughter With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hillary Duff welcomes her second child, Banks Violet Bair, who was born on October 25.

On October 25, Hillary Duff and her boyfriend, musician Matthew Koma, welcomed a tiny bundle of joy to the world. According to People, the little girl’s name is Banks Violet Bair, and she is the first child that Duff and Koma share together. Duff has one other child, 8-year-old Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Comrie and Duff were divorced in 2015 and she began dating Koma in early 2017.

Duff turned to social media to announce the joyful news of the birth of her new baby. She shared a sweet picture of her and Koma cradling little Banks. In the caption, she said, “Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Duff has been very open about her pregnancy since she and Koma first announced that they were having a child together back in June. She frequently posted baby bump pictures on Instagram and talked about how excited her son Luca was to have a little sister. Unlike with her first pregnancy, Duff mentioned how she knew what to expect this time around as far as the changes her body would go through.

However, by the time she reached her final trimester, she was looking forward to her pregnancy being over and being able to meet her daughter. On social media, Duff commended mothers everywhere for the physical and mental fortitude it takes to endure being pregnant. She discussed how out of place she felt in her own body and how she sometimes became frustrated at her inability to tie her own shoes without help. Nevertheless, she knew it would all be worth it when she got to hold baby Banks.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” the actress and singer recently shared. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days but it sure is special,” she said.

Duff has previously shared her excitement about experiencing life as a mother to a little girl. “I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff,” she said.

Duff’s sister, Haylie Duff welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray, on June 5. Duff expects the cousins, born only a few months apart, to grow up to be best friends.