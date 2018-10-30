Farrah Abraham Flaunts Assets In Barley-There Outfits In Racy New Video

Farrah Abraham isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body. The former Teen Mom OG star recently posted a video of herself flaunting all of her curves while modeling luxury cars.

Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account recently to share a video of herself donning multiple racy and revealing outfits. In the clip, the ex-Teen Mom OG star is seen getting out of a white car while wearing a completely see-through netted body suit.

Farrah has tape over nipples, as the rest of her bare body can be seen through the holes in the outfit. Her hair is worn parted down the middle and straight as she walks over to yet another expensive car and gets inside.

The video then cuts to Abraham sitting on the car wearing a hot pink string bikini with classic triangle top and thong bottoms. The reality star also sports purple finger-less gloves on her hands as she tousles her hair.

The video then cuts to Farrah standing inside a convertible with her backside facing the camera. Abraham’s posterior is in full view as she dons a skimpy dark blue one-piece thong bathing suit that also showcases her ample cleavage.

In the caption for the video, Abraham says that she’s living her best life, and that she loves her current life, but gave no details about why she posted the video in the first place.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been busy getting into shape for her upcoming celebrity boxing match next month. The former Teen Mom OG star is scheduled to take on Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander inside the prize ring in the name of charity.

Abraham has been sharing videos and photos from her training sessions via social media and is seemingly taking the fight very seriously. However, she’s also been dealing with some personal drama while preparing for the fight.

Not only is Farrah tangled up in some legal drama stemming from an arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the summer, where she allegedly hit a member of the staff, but she also recently made headlines for a positive drug test.

Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielson, recently appeared on the talk show, Face The Truth, where they both took drug tests, and Farrah’s came back positive for barbiturates. However, she denied taking any substances that would cause the test to come back positive and blamed the show for stirring up controversy.