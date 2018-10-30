Williams sent Trump a cease and desist letter in reference to using the peppy tune after horrific killings

Pharrell Williams is typically a happy guy, but not right now. The singer, producer, and former host of The Voice has sent a cease and desist letter to President Donald Trump insisting that Trump stop using the hit song “Happy” at his rallies, particularly in light of tragedies over the last week, including the murder of eleven Jews in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The New York Post is reporting that Williams was disturbed that Trump used the song “Happy” to express how he felt shortly after the hate-based shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue, and Pharrell wants him to stop and has sent a letter through his legal team to Trump.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

Williams’ lawyer continued saying that the use of the song in that context was in poor taste.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Pharrell Williams went on the record to say that Trump does not have his permission, and he is violating copyright laws.

.@Pharrell's attorney: "On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana" https://t.co/11Uda8z7EU — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2018

Williams had also taken offense to the light-hearted banter including jokes that he almost canceled the rally because he was having a “bad hair day.”

CNN is reporting that happy wouldn’t be the correct word to us for how Pharrell Williams is feeling right now about Donald Trump. Howard King, the head of the Williams legal team says that they will take legal action if Trump doesn’t cease and desist. They have also put Trump on notice that he shouldn’t use any music licensed by Pharrell Williams.

“Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

Time says that this isn’t the first time the Trump campaign has gotten into a tangle with copyright laws. Back in August, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter telling him to stop using the song “Livin On The Edge.” The letter said that the use of the song “falsely implying that our client … endorses his campaign and/or his presidency.”

The Rolling Stones, Adele, and Queen are among the other music groups that have sent letters to the Trump campaign demanding that they stop using their copyrighted music.