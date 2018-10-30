Trump Seeks $342,000 In Attorney Fees From Stormy Daniels Following Failed Suit

The other shoe has dropped. After having her defamation case against Donald Trump dismissed by a federal judge, Stormy Daniels has now been slammed with a bill for $342,000 in legal fees from the President.

Her lawsuit was dismissed, and now Stormy Daniels will have to pay the price. In this case, the price is over $340,000. Yowzah.

Stormy Daniels filed suit against Donald Trump for defamation after he tweeted about her. She alleged that she and Trump had a sexual relationship, which he says did not happen. When he called her out on Twitter, saying she was pulling a “total con job,” she took legal action.

The suit was dismissed earlier this month, as Trump’s tweet is Constitutionally protected by the First Amendment that guarantees the right to free speech. In the dismissal, the judge granted Trump “reasonable” attorney fees from Daniels.

Monday, Donald Trump asked for a whopping $342,000 in fees, which does not seem very reasonable. In the formal filing, Trump says that Stormy Daniels “filed this action, not because it had any merit, but instead for the ulterior purposes of raising her media profile, engaging in political attacks against the president by herself and her attorney, who has appeared on more than 150 national television news interviews attacking the President and now is exploring a run for the presidency himself in 2020,” according to Bloomberg.

This refers to Michael Avenatti, who serves as legal counsel for Daniels. He has famously been in multiple arguments with Donald Trump on Twitter and has teased the possibility of his own 2020 Presidential run.

Recently, Avenatti said he is “90 to 95 percent” certain he’ll be running in 2020 against Trump. He is already putting together a team of political advisers, according to The Daily Mail.

“This is a number created out of whole cloth,” Avenatti said of the sum, according to The Washington Examiner. “And it is nothing compared to what he will owe my client from the main NDA case.”

Avenatti is referring to another lawsuit filed by Daniels in which she would like to nullify the non-disclosure agreement she previously signed in 2016.

Daniels has been steadily in the news since coming forward with her story. She is a former adult film star who allegedly kept company with Trump, and received a $130,000 payment for keeping this secret to herself by virtue of signing the NDA. Daniels says she was paid by Michael Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s personal legal counsel.

The legal action brought by Avenatti on behalf of Daniels says that the NDA should be voided because it does not have Trump’s signature on it.

Trump denies that he was ever involved intimately with Daniels.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Stormy Daniels has recently released a book, Full Disclosure, which offers details about her experiences with the current President of the United States.