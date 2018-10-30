Of Course, ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Vinyl Soundtrack Is Being Released On Halloween

The October 31 announcement is a treat for those who want to listen to the haunting musical score on vinyl.

Netflix’s new gothic series The Haunting of Hill House has been a hit for fans of suspenseful supernatural horror. Already, fans have binged on the series and then dived straight back in to rewatch all the background ghosts they missed and to relive the delightfully chilling TV series.

Now, the vinyl soundtrack is set to be released on Halloween. Because, of course, October 31 is the perfect date for such an arrival.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Waxworks Records will be releasing an edition of The Haunting of Hill House on vinyl. The vinyl will sport eerie blue and green swirls to completely put you in the mood for the atmospheric aural delight.

The vinyl soundtrack will feature music by The Newton Brothers and includes compositions that are “a complex blend of ambient orchestral cues and melancholy, haunting piano.” Bloody Disgusting also describes the soundtrack for The Haunting of Hill House as “hypnotic, ghostly, gothic, and at times, downright terrifying.”

The design and layout of the soundtrack are by Aesthetic Apparatus. Along with the green and blue swirled vinyl, this soundtrack also includes “printed inserts, productions stills, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating, and deluxe packaging.”

We are thrilled to announce our deluxe vinyl soundtrack release of the @netflix original horror series THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE by @TheNewtonBros. Pre-orders begin this Wednesday, 10/31! pic.twitter.com/tKa1JJ74bI — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) October 29, 2018

In addition to the release of the vinyl soundtrack for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, Waxworks Records will also be releasing a special 50th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Soundtrack release of Night Of The Living Dead. This will be the first time the soundtrack for this has been released, in any format, according to Bloody Disgusting. It will include a “double LP ‘Ghoul Green’ colored vinyl.” Original artwork by Robert Sammelin is included, as well as a booklet “featuring never before seen production photos, liner notes by Daniel Kraus (co-author of The Shape of Water with Guillermo Del Toro), liner notes by Night Of The Living Dead‘s dialogue recorder and sound engineer, Gary Streiner, and deluxe packaging.”

The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

