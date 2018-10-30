Dua Lipa Shares Photo Of New Tattoo Commemorating Three-Year World Tour

While a three-year tour is hardly something any artist would forget, pop star Dua Lipa chose to celebrate hers in one of the most permanent ways possible–with a tattoo.

The “New Rules” singer posted a photo to her Instagram account Monday night showing off her new ink to her 20.5 million followers, which she was able to get in the comfort of her own home. In the picture, Dua has her black t-shirt sleeve rolled up to her shoulder to show off “245” in a unique, bold font–which is actually shown backwards due to the fact that the photo is of her reflection in a mirror. Several other members of her tour got the same tattoo, one of which can be seen in the background of her photo getting his done. She took to her Instagram story to show off all of their finished products.

“My dearest @burakatattooflash came to mine to do our tour tats…as you can see @mattycarroll87 behind me getting his done. 245 shows,” she captioned the photo, ending it with the red heart emoji.

The tattoo is in honor of her three-year Self-Titled world tour, which began in 2016 and will have it’s 245th and final show in Denver in December.

In a previous Instagram post, the singer noted that the number 245 only referred to the full shows she has performed over the last three years, and left out radio shows and acoustic sets.

The “IDGAF” singer recently released Dua Lipa (Complete Edition) on October 19, which is an extended version of her self-titled debut album that was released in 2017. The album features eight additional tracks to the original album’s line up, including “One Kiss,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris, and a “Kiss and Make Up,” a new track the singer did with the female K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

As the era of her self-titled album comes to an end, Dua is looking forward to the future of her career, and recently shared with E! News a list of artists she hopes to eventually collaborate with.

“There are so many incredible artists. I’d love to collaborate with Pink. I would love to collaborate with Frank Ocean. I would love to collaborate with Alicia Keys,” she said.