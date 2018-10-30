The curvaceous Instagram star Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled fans with a shameless twerking video after reports surfaced that she may have dated Lewis Hamilton, the boyfriend of Nicki Minaj.

The same day she was spotted out at a trendy Los Angeles nightspot with reported Nicki Minaj boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, the bombshell Instagram star Anastasiya Kvitko — better known, the Inquisitr noted, as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — seemed to celebrate with one of her raunchiest posts yet on the social media site where she has assembled a following of 8.9 million fans with her revealing posts that demonstrate how she has earned her nickname.

According to the Express newspaper, Kvitko, who is hard to miss with her extreme hourglass figure, was seen exiting the La Cienega Boulevard Italian restaurant The Nice Guy, which has become known as a celebrity hangout — and she left the high-glamor nightspot with Hamilton, the Formula One racing superstar who clinched his fifth World Championship on Saturday, the night before he was seen with Kvitko.

Hamilton, 33, did not confirm that he is actually in a dating relationship with the 23-year-old known for her racy Instagram posts. According to the Inquisitr, Minaj and Hamilton were reportedly “hooking up” in Dubai last month.

The Daily Mail reports that Hamilton has previously dated Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger.

If accurate, the reports would only confirm the champion racer driver’s predilection for women with eye-popping curves, a quality he may have seen in Kvitiko in her Instagram video from Sunday, in which she twerks in a see-through sarong.

While his relationship with Minaj is also unconfirmed, Hamilton and the star rapper were spotted coming out of an elevator together in Dubai, as seen in an Instagram post.

Minaj also posted her own snap with Hamilton, apparently on the back of a motorcycle.

According to the Daily Mail, Hamilton and Kvitko were seen leaving The Nice Guy restaurant together but departed in separate vehicles. See photos posted by the paper of Kvitko following what appears to have been her dinner with the greatest Formula One driver of his generation at this link, and this link.

“Lewis was ensuring he kept a low-key figure as he departed with the stunner, who was dressed to impress in the plunging ensemble which no doubt turned head,” the Mail reported. The paper also quoted Kvitko explaining what she sees as the appeals of her hourglass physique.

“I like to see bosoms and bottoms, I don’t like over slim girls. But you have to be careful with American girls,” she said. “They often go through surgeries and pour fat into their bottoms taken from other parts of their bodies. And my body is a natural one. I had just one surgery — my appendix was removed.”