Bella Hadid’s Dad, Mohamed Hadid, Flaunts His $50K Bag From Hermes Birkin With Bella’s Face Emblazoned on it

Bella Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, recently made a purchase that he’d surely be proud of — a $50,000 Hermès Birkin bag with his daughter’s eye emblazoned on it.

Mr. Hadid’s decision to spend this hefty sum of money on a bag shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows a little about Bella and Gigi Hadid’s family background.

According to Harper’s BAZAAR, Mohamed Hadid — a Palestinian-American — is a Los Angeles-based real estate magnate with an alleged net worth between $100 million and $200 million. Therefore, investing $50,000 on a bag doesn’t seem to be a big deal for him, but his daughter’s face on the bag surely makes it priceless for him.

To show off his purchase to the world, the proud dad — whose two stunning daughters are among the top 10 highest-paid supermodels in the world — took to his Instagram account and posted the picture of the python Hermès bag which has Bella’s eye emblazoned on it.

“The Magical Eye of Bella @bellahadid acrylic on python skin treated and varnished,” he wrote.

Hermès Birkin bags are considered fashion’s ultimate status symbol across the globe and are celebrities’ most beloved accessory. Per the BBC, the iconic bag was created in 1984 and was named after Paris-based British actress Jane Birkin.

It takes 20 hours to produce the bag, and the cheapest one starts at $5,000. The most expensive Birkin bag ever sold was for $380,000.

“The matte white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin 30 with 18k white gold and diamond hardware, featuring more than 240 of the precious stones, was sold at Christie’s auction in Hong Kong,” per the Sun.

And not only is the bag super-expensive, one also has to be placed on a waiting list for several years to get their hands on a Hermès Birkin bag.

Other celebrities who are known to have invested a hefty sum of money buying a Birkin bag include Kanye West, who bought the bag for $40,000 as a Christmas gift for Kim Kardashian in 2013. The couple was engaged at the time.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has the largest collection of Hermès bags. Per an article by CNBC, Posh Spice has a collection of 100 bags from the brand, estimated to be worth $2 million. One of the bags was gifted to her by her husband, David Beckham. The bag in question was an albino Nile crocodile Himalayan Hermès Birkin bag that reportedly cost $100,000.

Jane Birkin — the woman behind the bag’s creation — only owned four such bags in her lifetime. Additionally, the down-to-earth actress eventually offloaded the bags in the name of good causes, per an interview with WWD in 2011. Jane Birkin also got Hermès to fork out for her charities once she saw the fortune the bag manufacturing company was making. A certain amount of money every year goes straight to her charity and it will continue after her death.