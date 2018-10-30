Nicki Minaj Will Give $100K To Person Who Leaks Cardi B Fight Footage

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj recently had a spat where Cardi allegedly tossed a shoe at Nicki during the New York Fashion Week’s Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. Thankfully for Minaj, the shoe missed its target, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, it would seem that Nicki is not through with the feud just yet. Nicki recently appeared on her Queen Radio show this Monday to recall the NYFW fight. During the show, she claimed that she was willing to offer a $100,000 reward to anyone willing to leak the altercation footage, reported Newsweek.

“Anybody that wants to pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.Anybody that says that didn’t happen. I would never come up here and lie. For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s a** real bad. You went home and told people that security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons.”

As Nicki Minaj continues to troll Cardi B, she stated that she wants proof that Cardi’s visible head knot came from a security guard bumping her as she lunged toward her, instead of being from Nicki’s friend, Rah Ali. Cardi B continues to allege that a security guard was, in fact, the one to cause her injury while Minaj previously said with certainty that Rah Ali “really, really beat Cardi’s a** bad.” She has made several comments about her recollection of the altercation on the Queen Radio show, wrote People.

“Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons…Ra held her head and punched her like eight, nine times, and I could hear it, I’m talking like the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.”

This spat seems to be escalating fairly quickly between the two celebrity rappers, with tracks such as Nicki’s own verse from the recent Future and Juice WRLD collaborative mixtape that many say is a diss verse aimed straight at Cardi B. Cardi B has likewise made her thoughts known in an interview, as well as her various Instagram uploads. Anyone who wishes to listen to Nicki Minaj discuss this reward and allegation while selecting her favorite cuts from her Essentials playlist can tune into Queen Radio via Apple Music on iTunes.

According to Minaj, she is “perfectly fine with never talking about this again” once the truth is out there, per People.