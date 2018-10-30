The Search Is Over! Photographer Finds Yosemite Couple From Viral Proposal Photo

Matthew Dippel managed to capture the second proposal from Charlie Bear and his new fiance, Melissa.

When Michigan-based photographer Matthew Dippel was taking photographs in Yosemite National Park on October 6, it started out as an average day. However, when he snapped an image of what appeared to be a man proposing to his girlfriend at Taft Point, Matthew was determined to find out more about the romantic image.

And so, the hunt for the couple began. Matthew enlisted the help of the internet, posting the image to his Twitter account on October 17 in the hopes that the couple would come forward and reveal themselves.

“Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them,” Matthew Dippel wrote in the image caption.

“I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018.”

Updates on the situation regularly occurred over the days that followed. On October 19, Matthew stated that the couple had still not been located. Then, on October 20, Matthew reported that many people had responded saying they knew the couple, but to no avail. Each couple reported turned out to not be the couple from his Yosemite image. On October 23, the photographer posted another update on Twitter.

“Either this wonderful couple doesn’t want to be found (which I fully understand), or they don’t pay attention to Social Media and the news, thus living under a rock,” Dippel tweeted.

By October 26, Dippel had all but given up hope.

“At this point, I’m beginning to believe they have seen it and choose to remain unnamed,” he said in a tweet.

“I will continue searching for a while, so don’t worry I’m not giving up, just not making it priority #1 anymore.”

However, it now appears that Matthew Dippel has finally found the mystery couple from his Yosemite proposal image. Matthew has also posted a new message to his Twitter account also confirming that the mystery couple had been identified.

“UPDATE: I FOUND THEM,” Matthew tweeted, according to Fox News.

“Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his fiancé Melissa the happy happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal. In short, I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words. Huge congratulations to you two.”

Considering how many messages Matthew had received in relation to the mystery couple, he immediately asked for evidence when the latest possibility arose.

“They sent me over iPhone screenshots of some of their friends that were up on that point that day, and they are wearing the exact same thing, and the photos are timestamped on the exact same day and the same time that I was there,” Dippel said.

“It just perfectly matched up to Charlie and Melissa.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taft Point in Yosemite National Park is also a place within the park that recorded a much sadder story only a week after the viral wedding proposal video. While Taft Point is a very popular tourist destination, deaths have occurred at this lookout. The most recent was a couple that plummeted to their deaths not long after the viral proposal image was making the rounds. The couple’s deaths were the ninth and 10th recorded at that location so far this year.