‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Teams Up With Khloe Kardashian’s Jean Line For New Campaign

Kailyn Lowry is teaming up with her fellow reality star.

Kailyn Lowry is joining forces with another reality star.

After spending the past couple of years hustling weight loss products and waist trainers on her Instagram page, the Teen Mom 2 star has teamed up with Khloe Kardashian on a campaign for her jeans company, Good American.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on October 29, Lowry shared the news with her fans and followers at the end of last week as she promoted her “Kailyn Edit” selection of products from the jean line, which includes denim products, leggings, and even bodysuits.

Speaking to the outlet days after her announcement, Lowry said she was super-excited to have been given an opportunity to work with such a major celebrity, especially considering most companies turn their heads when confronted about a potential partnership with members of the Teen Mom franchise.

“They asked if I would be interested in doing a new campaign they were working on…Obviously I’m interested!” Lowry wrote in an email to The Ashley.

“I’m on freaking ‘Teen Mom’ so I never get my hopes up to work with big brands…a lot of companies won’t even consider us. I love how inclusive the brand is, especially for curvy women.”

While Kardashian’s jean line may be inclusive, it isn’t the most affordable line of clothing and when it comes to picking up any one of the available items, buyers will have to drop at least $119. That said, when it comes to the quality of the products, Lowry said they are well worth the price.

“The quality is really amazing,” she said.

“You truly get what you pay for. They were super-easy to work with and I really am looking forward to continuing to do so!”

I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG https://t.co/Qrasr0PXau — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 24, 2018

In addition to her big business news, Kailyn Lowry has facing rumors of a potential reunion with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son, one-year-old Lux Russell.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez dated briefly after Lowry split from husband Javi Marroquin but split a short time after Lowry learned she was expecting their baby boy. Lowry also shares an eight-year-old son, Isaac, with Jo Rivera, and a four-year-old son, Lincoln, with Marroquin. As for Lowry, Lux is his only child.

Kailyn Lowry and her family are currently filming the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. The new episodes will likely begin airing on MTV later this year or early next year.