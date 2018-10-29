Alexis Ren Admits She Has Feelings For Alan Bersten, Praises Their Connection Heading Into ‘DWTS’ Week 6

Are Season 27 Dancing with the Stars partners Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten taking their partnership off the dance floor and into their personal life now as well? Alexis and Alan were asked about a possible romance during Week 5 and they played coy, but heading into their Halloween-week performance Monday night, she is hinting that love may be blossoming between them.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten tried to dodge questions about whether their relationship might be transitioning into something more than dance pro and student. She had a boyfriend coming into Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, but there has been buzz swirling across social media that they seem to have recently split.

Now, ET Online shares some spoilers from Monday night’s episode of DWTS. The site has a sneak peek into the video clip that will air ahead of Alexis and Alan’s dance on Monday, and Ren will talk about how Bersten is outgoing and helps her not take herself too seriously. As the two play around at a candy store, she says they are “cute dorks.”

Ren goes on to explain that it’s fun to dance with somebody she has a connection to, saying that it makes it seem almost as if time is slowing down when they’re dancing together. Alexis says that they’re communicating with their hearts along with their movements and she’s trying to process it all since it’s developed so quickly.

Alexis added during the clip that she “didn’t see this one coming.” While there has been many a showmance develop between a pro and a contestant over the years on Dancing with the Stars, some showmances have turned into full-fledged romances and continued for quite some time off-screen. Is that where things are headed for Alexis and Alan?

As Ren noted, this all has happened very quickly for her and it does sound as if she has developed romantic feelings for Bersten. Dancing with the Stars fans love watching them together and had a sense that things could head in this direction from early on, and now that she indeed seems to be single, there isn’t necessarily anything standing in their way.

Could Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten follow in the footsteps of Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec, who were DWTS partners several seasons ago and successfully transitioned their romance into the real world and are now married? Or, will this showmance stay limited to the show and not fully develop as so many have in the past?

Viewers will definitely be watching for hints of romance and sparks of chemistry between Alexis and Alan during their Week 6 performance. Will they have the votes to stay safe so everybody can see where this relationship heads as Season 27 continues? Dancing with the Stars fans are buzzing over this duo and see a lot of potential there, both on the dance floor and off.