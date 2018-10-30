Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Dons Barely-There Bikini & Says ‘Imma Tiger RAWRRR’ On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has been keeping her fans updated on her photoshoot in Australia as she was named the Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Rookie. From Insta stories of her excursions in Australia, to sneak peeks at different swimsuits she wore, fans have been loving all of her posts.

In a new Instagram snap, she showcased her curves in a barely-there green bikini with a thong bottom. The model wore her hair down and looked back at the camera as she raised both arms into the air. The string bikini was a forest green color, and the model captioned it, “Imma tiger RAWRRR” as she was apparently feeling in touch with her wild side.

The former Patriots cheerleader previously discussed her background in dance, which she’s incorporated in past modeling gigs as she did with an Adidas ad campaign. At the time, Camille shared backstage look at the photoshoot, during which she did some arabesque jumps for the camera in athletic gear. This is what Kostek said, according to Yahoo.

“I was a dancer, so I always loved watching girls perform and dance and just always looked up to them and their bodies. I remember loving looking at J.Lo because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day and age is that you do have that reach.”

Her boyfriend, Rob, meanwhile has expressed his proud feelings towards his girlfriend for her recent modeling achievements.

“It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. It’s just unreal the work she’s been putting in and the workouts she’s been doing to stay in shape … to keep the booty juicy! She’s always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it.”

And Kostek is definitely in great shape but has maintained her curves. This is something she’s spoken out about, saying that she was told that she would never make it in the modeling industry due to her shape and size. However, Camille has proven tons of people wrong, as she continues to gain popularity.

In addition to the bikini snap, Camille has shared racier photos of herself including a mostly nude photo she did while only wearing netting. In that post, the model reminisced about how she was shooting for SI 2018 in Belize.

And in another picture, Kostek posed in a blue bikini bottom and an interesting “x” shape top that barely covered her curves.