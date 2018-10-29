‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Halloween-Themed Dances Come In Week 6, Dance Order Emerges Ahead Of Monday’s Show

Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars should be a fun one, as all of the performances will have a Halloween theme incorporated to some extent. This is Week 6 of Season 27 and nobody was sent home last Monday during Disney night, so DWTS fans are anxious to see how everybody does in this October 29 show.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, there are some fun performances on the way with this Halloween-themed show. All of the contestants will do something connected to Halloween, of course, but there’s said to be a fantastic opening number coming up as well.

The dance order for each show can give some significant hints regarding who is expected to knock it out of the park, and that appears to be the case for Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars as well. According to ABC7’s George Pennacchio via Twitter, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will be opening up Monday’s episode with their contemporary to “Toxic.”

Going first is typically a great sign for DWTS contestants. Heading into this performance, Manheim had cautioned fans that he wouldn’t be giving them the Zed from Zombies treatment. Milo and Witney have revealed, however, that there are some wild blue contact lenses that he’ll be wearing and it looks like things are going to get creepy.

Emma Slater and John Schneider will do their paso doble second and DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold will perform third. Some might say that this is a concerning spot for DeMarcus and Lindsay to be positioned in, so their fans will have to make a concerted effort to vote and keep them around.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will dance the tango and they are performing fourth tonight, followed by Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess with their Argentine tango. Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will tango after that, and viewers will see Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten dance seventh Monday night as they do a jazz piece.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are in the eighth spot for Week 6 and they’ll also do the Argentine tango, and that leaves Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke in the coveted final spot for the night. Juan Pablo and Cheryl will dance the jive.

The show teased via Twitter that there’s a big announcement of some sort on the way during Monday’s show and all of the pairs are incorporating big tricks to wow the viewers. It is expected that at least one couple will be eliminated, and some have wondered if there might be a double elimination coming up Monday.

Will there be another stunning elimination and can Grocery Store Joe and Jenna stay safe? Dancing with the Stars fans will definitely be buzzing over this one, as it tends to be one of the favorite themes of every fall season.