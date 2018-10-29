Kylie Jenner And Stormi Twin Again In New Snap Of The Mommy-Daughter Duo In Matching Butterfly Costumes

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share photos of her pink monarch butterfly Halloween costume, one of which featured her daughter Stormi matching her mother in a tiny butterfly outfit of her own.

In the third of a series of three posts, Kylie is crouched down in the corner of a room with baby Stormi sitting on her knee. While Kylie looks at her daughter, Stormi looks past her smiling, almost at the attention of the camera. They are both dressed in baby pink from head to toe and don a set of pink monarch butterfly wings on their backs. Stormi has her hair up in a tiny pony tail accessorized with a pink butterfly hair clip that matches the wings the two are wearing.

“My baby butterfly…” Kylie captioned the photo, which received over 1 million likes within the first 10 minutes of being posted.

The photo is one of three posts Jenner shared giving fans a peek of one of her Halloween costumes. The first snap is a solo shot of Kylie in her butterfly wings as she sits on top of a bed with her left leg bent to show off her strappy pink heels that also have little pink butterflies attached to them. She wears her dark hair in a sleek bob, which is different from the blonde tresses she’s been flaunting the last few weeks.

Her second post is a Boomerang video that gives her 117 million followers a full body shot of the look, which also featured a form-fitting baby pink bodysuit with thick spaghetti straps. In the short video, Kylie twists her body while staring at the camera, showing off the giant set of wings.

Kylie’s latest costume may be a tribute to her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, Elite Daily reported. Scott’s newest album Astroworld features a song entitled “Butterfly Effect,” which many fans speculate is about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Scott released the song on May 15, 2017 as the lead single to his album, right around the time he and Kylie reportedly started dating. He seemingly confirmed his relationship with the youngest Jenner the day after its release with a photo of the two of them, also captioned “Butterfly Effect,” which he posted to his Instagram account.

Kylie’s newest photos show off the second costume she has worn to match her daughter Stormi for her first Halloween. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie and Stormi previously dressed as skeletons to celebrate the spooky holiday.