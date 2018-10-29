Taylor Lautner Reveals New Girlfriend, A Nursing Student Named Tay

It appears the Taylor Lautner has a new woman in his life, according to reports by E! Online.

Lautner revealed his new girlfriend through his Instagram over the weekend, as they both attended a Halloween party in matching costumes. In the sweet photo, Lautner plants a kiss on her cheek while she smiles happily while both are wearing Space Jam themed outfits.

Details are currently scarce about Lautner’s new girlfriend, her Instagram reveals that her name is Tay and that she is currently a nursing student. She also posted a photo from the Halloween party with Lautner, while also posing in a snap on her Instagram story with a man who was actually dressed like Lautner for the event. The mystery woman captioned the photo, “Wait that’s not my boyfriend???”

Based on the mystery woman’s Instagram page, the couple seems to have more than their first name in common and seem to have been together for several months. While Lautner’s photo was the first occurrence of him posting the relationship on his own Instagram, Tay has posted several snaps from their relationship since they began dating.

That includes a photo from September when she attended a wedding with Lautner. They seem happy, with Lautner once again kissing her head. She also gave a soft shout out to Lautner back in June, when she captioned a photo, “Missing my Darlin’,” and tagged Lautner. E! Online also reports that they both attended the Stagecoach Country Music Festival back in April, but it was unclear whether they were both dating at the time.

Tay appears to also be friends with Lautner’s sister Makena. When Makena underwent a heart surgery back in August, both Lautner and Tay shared messages of support for her, with Tay captioning her photo, “~RELENTLESS~ Your strength & constant trust in the Lord have never failed to inspire those around you. Praise to a sovereign God and a successful procedure!”

Makena has also returned the love to Tay, at one point captioning a photo, “COME BACK TO NASH @taydome.”

The 26-year-old Lautner was recently dating Billie Lourd, his co-star from the film Scream Queens. They began their relationship back in September of 2016 before they broke up in July of 2017. Accord to reports from E! Online, during the course of their relationship, Lourd’s family had nothing but good things to say about Lautner.

“The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular,” said Lourd’s uncle Todd Fisher. “He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”