Meghan Markle ‘Pushing Limits’ Of Royal Etiquette & Going ‘Too Far’ According To An Expert, Per ‘Yahoo’

The world has come to know and love Meghan Markle. And while she first stepped out in very modest outfits, she’s since shown off her modern choices wearing pants, short skirts, and off-the-shoulder dresses. Fans have watched her make these bold moves in light of old royal traditions, and it appears that the public so far has been accepting of these choices. Not to mention that Meghan and Harry both have shown a lot more PDA than Kate and William, but that too has been lauded as making the royals seem more relatable to the masses.

However, for one etiquette expert William Hanson, the Duchess has pushed things “too far” with her habit of putting her hands in her pockets. Hanson elaborated, detailed Yahoo.

“We know that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pioneering a new, relaxed, tactile branch of monarchy but having hands in the pocket is a step too far.”

And if you were to ask the expert, the difference lies in the distinctions between good and bad sorts of casual.

“There is good casual and there is bad casual. Placing a hands in the pocket is too relaxed and unprofessional, however dressed down Prince Harry and his wife may have been. Will the world end? No. It is just a small blip in Meghan’s usually delightful manners that can be easily corrected for future engagements.”

Hanson isn’t the only one that’s noticed Meghan’s habit of putting her hands in her pockets.

Cosmopolitan has also addressed the pocket habit, but they also pointed out that another expert, Judi James, thinks that the gesture is “signals a subliminal desire to hide, especially when the hands are shoved deep into the pockets.”

So there’s a chance that Markle isn’t trying to make or break any sort of royal protocol, but that it’s something she’s done without thinking too much. After all, most people stick their hands in their pockets out of habit and have never considered whether they ought to or not.

We’ll see whether the Duchess ends her habit, but like Hanson even said, this isn’t exactly the “end of the world.”

The expert also pointed out that Meghan is hardly the first royal to put their hands in their pockets while on official engagements. Apparently, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince George have all done the same. But notably, Meghan would be the first woman royal to do so, which is an interesting thing to consider.