Joey Fatone To Host New Game Show Network Series ‘Common Knowledge’

*NSYNC alum Joey Fatone has a new gig — he’ll be hosting a new series for the Game Show Network called Common Knowledge.

According to Deadline, each 30-minute episode of the game show will feature two teams of three — friends, co-workers, relatives, etc. — competing against one another. The team members must put their heads together to answer practical questions such as “What should you do when you have a fever? Or how can you tell if a watermelon is ripe?”

The show features three rounds of multiple-choice play. Then, the winning trio will move forward to the bonus round where they will compete for a chance to win $10,000.

Common Knowledge will premiere on the Game Show Network on Monday, January 14. It will be a daily program.

This isn’t the former boy band singer’s first time working on a a game show. In 2007, Fatone served as host for NBC’s The Singing Bee and its Australian counterpart, which featured contestants singing missing lyrics from hit songs, and from 2010 to 2015, he was the announcer on Steve Harvey’s superpopular Family Feud.

The 41-year-old entertainer has also served as host on reality television programs like NBC’s Celebrity Circus, Hub’s Parents Just Don’t Understand, Food Network’s Rewrapped, and the Live Well Network’s My Family Recipe Rocks!

As an actor, the Brooklyn native has starred in various TV programs and movies, including the blockbuster My Big Fat Greek Wedding, its lackluster 2003 television series My Big Fat Greek Life, and its widely panned 2016 sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. He has also appeared on stage in productions of Rent, Little Shop of Horrors, The Producers, and 42nd Street.

Fatone was also a much-loved Dancing with the Stars competitor. During Season 4, he was partnered with Kym Johnson and they almost took home the Mirrorball trophy — however, they wound up finishing in second place. During Season 15’s All-Stars edition, he again partnered with Johnson, but the duo didn’t have the right moves and became the second couple eliminated.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fatone has been married to Kelly Baldwin since 2004, and they have two children together — 17-year-old Briahna and 8-year-old Kloey.

He owned a hot dog and Italian ice eatery called Fat One’s, which was located at a mall in Orlando, Florida. However, the brick-and-mortar store has closed and Fat One’s now sells its goodies via a food truck.

At the Game Show Network, Fatone’s Common Knowledge joins other original series like the John Michael Higgins-hosted America Says, and Caroline Rhea’s Caroline & Friends.