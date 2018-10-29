Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Reportedly Break Up

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat’s short-lived romance has officially come to a close, according to reports from People.

The couple had been dating casually over the course of several months, but a source close to the publication has revealed that the relationship is no more, telling People that “Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka,” and that the relationship “was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal.”

Based on People’s source, Kardashian isn’t particularly troubled by the split.

“She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays.”

Kardashian and Sabbat were first seen together back in September, when the couple shared a weekend that saw them travel the country together, and get caught by the paparazzi at Los Angeles’ The Nice Guy on Friday and TAO Chicago and Chicago’s FOUND Hotel parties on a Saturday, according to previous reports by People. They would later be seen together shopping and going to church, as well as hanging out with Kendall Jenner and her own rumored boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

It’s unclear whether the almost two-decade age gap between the 39-year-old Kardashian and the 20-year-old Sabbat played a role in the relationship’s lack of seriousness.

Kardashian and Sabbat were first spotted together in the aftermath of the breakup of one of Kourtney’s other short-lived relationships, when she ended things with Younes Bendjima back in August.

The source went on to tell People that those close to Kardashian were happy to see her with Sabbat, looking at him as a nice change from her rocky relationship with Bandjima.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

Kourtney recently joined her sisters Kim and Khloe on a family trip to Bali, Indonesia. She was joined on the trip by her ex, Scott Disick, as well as their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” wrote Kardashian in a caption on Instagram over a collection of photos from the trip.

Kardashian also revealed her favorite moment from the trip, as covered by the Inquisitr, was when she met a local girl and other children from a village they visited.