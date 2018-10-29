Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Revealing Yellow Dress For Viral Instagram Snap

Even when she’s fully clothed, Emily Ratajkowski still finds a way to show off.

The model and actress, famous for posting pictures to Instagram in little or no clothing, took to the picture-sharing social media site on Monday to show off a new yellow dress. With her body strategically placed in front of a circular mirror, Emily showed off the plunging neckline that gave her roughly 20 million followers a very revealing look.

The picture was a big hit with followers, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Mirror mirror on the wall… who’s the prettiest of them all?” one person wrote.

Though she may have first gained fame for appearing sans clothing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, Emily Ratakjowski has since branched out into more traditional modeling work. She often shares glimpses of this work, even using her Instagram platform to push some of the clothing lines and products she reps.

She’s even to the point that Vogue is keeping tabs on what she wears out in public, giving Emily praise for a recent fall look while stepping out in Manhattan.

“Emily Ratajkowski might be the undisputed queen of the crop top, but even she knows there are limits to the look when the temperature starts to drop. Still, she’s hardly the type to be swaddled in a baggy fleece or a shapeless puffer jacket. As the model-actress proved earlier today, stepping out on the streets of New York City today in a butter-smooth waist-cinching Yves Salomon leather trench, there are ways to flatter a bombshell figure without baring it all.”

Emily Ratajkowski is also trying to be known for more than just her pretty face and enviable figure. Last month, she went to Washington to protest the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and ended up getting arrested alongside actress and fellow activist Amy Schumer.

As Harper’s Bazaar noted, Emily was among the 302 people detained for a protest at the Hart Senate Office Building. She took to Twitter to explain that she felt compelled to protest Kavanaugh, who was facing multiple accusations of sexual assault when he was in high school and college.

“Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” Emily wrote on Twitter.

The protest didn’t stop Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court, but it did help Emily Ratajkowski gain some fame for something other than modeling shoots and posting racy pictures on Instagram.