Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Is Now A Fashion Contributor For ‘Good Morning America’

While it seems as though every move made by Meghan Markle appears to be documented and followed by her countless international admirers, the Duchess of Sussex has been upstaged briefly by one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

Mulroney, who is a professional stylist, revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America that she would be taking a more prominent role with the television program in the future.

Mulroney announced that she would be joining GMA as a fashion contributor. Her Monday appearance was focused on a discussion surrounding fall fashion trends, where Mulroney offered her insight in creating a six-piece capsule wardrobe.

Mulroney explained the concept when she said, “We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion. What we’re supposed to buy, what’s trendy, what we’re supposed to get rid of. How do we figure out those key pieces we need in our closet? That’s what a capsule collection is. It’s finding those six pieces that you can mix and match, you can do day to night, you actually wear. They don’t just hang in your closet. These are the pieces you will wear over and over again.”

Mulroney’s debut appearance as a contributor for Good Morning America appears below.

Markle is likely quite happy for her friend, while also maintaining a busy schedule in her own right. Markle is currently enjoying a tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand with Prince Harry. This tour has garnered particularly intense attention, as Markle announced that she was pregnant at the beginning of the tour. She has given her fans and followers plenty of opportunities to see her growing baby bump as she traveled through Australasia.

The duchess spent her Monday in New Zealand, where she celebrated 125 years of female suffrage with a powerful speech on feminism, as covered by the Inquisitr.

“Yes, women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness,” said Markle as she addressed those gathered at the Government House in Wellington. “Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote, but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community.”

Meghan went on to explain that the fight for female suffrage shares many commonalities with contemporary civil rights struggles that affect all marginalized people — regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.