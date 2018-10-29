Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Swimsuit Body On Instagram During Trip To Mexico With Fiancé Jax Taylor [Photos]

See Brittany Cartwright in her colorful bathing suit.

Brittany Cartwright recently lost a ton of weight. So, it was no surprise to see the Vanderpump Rules cast member showing off her fit frame during her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Saturday, while enjoying the outdoors with her fiance Jax Taylor and their co-stars, Cartwright posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit with the Pacific Ocean behind her.

“Today is GORGEOUS,” she wrote in the photo’s caption on Instagram.

In the photo shared by Cartwright, she was seen smiling with no makeup on as she sported a very colorful one-piece swimsuit and a blue bandana. As fans may have seen on the Vanderpump Rules cast’s Instagram stories, Cartwright and the rest of their crew, including Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett, rode four-wheelers during their trip and when they did, they were all sporting bandanas.

The group embarked on their couples getaway at the end of last week and remained in Mexico together until Sunday, October 28.

Throughout their trip, the cast members of Vanderpump Rules shared plenty of photos of one another spending time at clubs, on the beach, and in their massive ocean-front villa.

Katie Maloney later shared a photo of herself and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent, showing off their swimsuit bodies while enjoying a boat ride.

Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent both became engaged during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and although Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, does not appear on the show, both of their engagements will likely play a big role in the upcoming episodes.

In June, Jax Taylor proposed to Cartwright at a restaurant in Malibu after about three-and-a-half years of dating. Three months later, during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Emmett proposed to Kent after about two-and-a-half years of dating.

As fans will surely recall, Cartwright and Taylor went through a hard 2017 after Taylor admitted to cheating on his girlfriend with fellow SUR staffer Faith Stowers, who no longer works at the restaurant. After coming clean about what he had done, Taylor added insult to injury when it was revealed that he had gone on a rant against Cartwright and proclaimed that he wasn’t sexually attracted to her.

Taylor also said he did not want to marry Cartwright but has since changed his tune.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to begin airing sometime later this year on Bravo TV.