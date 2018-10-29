Christina El Moussa Gushes Over Boyfriend Ant Anstead On One Year Anniversary: ‘I Love This Life With You’

Christina El Moussa is making her fans emotional over her first anniversary with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Earlier today, the Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram account to celebrate her first anniversary with her new man. In the photo, El Moussa and Anstead stand in front of a set of stairs as they share a sweet kiss. Christina wraps her arms around Ant’s neck as she looks up at him, and plants a huge kiss right on his lips. Anstead adoringly wraps his arms around Christina’s back while he kisses her in return.

Both Christina and Ant look very much in love, both casually dressed in jeans and dark colored tops. And along with the photo, Christina shared an equally saccharine caption. To begin the lengthy post, the mother of two tells followers that if they are not fans of mushy and sentimental posts, then they should keep on scrolling.

The HGTV star then explains that on this day one year ago, Ant called her for the first time. Then, two days later, he FaceTimed her and they ended up talking for two hours. Two days after that, they met for the first time — and ever since then, they have been “inseparable.”

“@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past,” El Moussa wrote to her boyfriend via social media.

“You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family,” El Moussa continued. “I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical. To quote my fav artist ‘Wise men say only fools rush in…. but I can’t help falling in love with you.'”

So far, the post has earned the reality TV star a ton of attention, attracting over 28,000 likes in addition to 560 comments within just two hours of the post having gone live on Christina’s account. Some fans congratulated the happy couple on their one year dating anniversary, while countless other followers commented on the image to tell Christina that she and Ant make a cute couple.

One follower gushed, “So happy for you!! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!”

“Such cute couple,” another wrote.

According to HGTV, Christina and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, are currently filming Season 7 of their hit show, Flip or Flop.