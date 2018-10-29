‘Bachelorette’ Stars Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen Have Weddings On Their Minds, Couple’s Travels Continue

Life has been a whirlwind for Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen since their finale aired on ABC. They have been virtually inseparable since they were able to go public with their engagement — and by the looks of things, they’re keeping busy with a lot of fun trips. It also seems that, thanks to their siblings, they’ve had weddings on their minds. Fans hope that this might propel them to start working toward their own.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen said after their Bachelorette finale that they would take some time to decide where they were going to live together. It appears that they are still on the go for the most part, but fans suspect that they will start working on settling down in one spot soon.

After spending time in the American Midwest — where Becca is from — the Bachelorette duo flew to Reno, Nevada, which is where Garrett currently lives. More recently, they’ve spent time in Nashville, Atlantic City, and California. They attended the wedding of Becca’s sister before heading to Nevada, and the couple recently spent some time with the Yrigoyen family as Garrett’s brother got married.

Garrett shared some updates on the wedding via his Instagram page, and it turns out that he actually officiated his brother’s nuptials. Becca was there as well, and shared some updates via her Instagram Stories over the weekend. It looks like it was an extremely lively event.

The Bachelorette fans know that Becca and Garrett haven’t been in a rush to start planning their own wedding. However, it sounds as if they have been doing some thinking about what they would want in the event that they do tie the knot.

As Life & Style details, the Bachelorette star did talk a little bit about her wedding vision while she was in Atlantic City. Becca said that she’s always pictured getting married in a vineyard — and that she and Garrett have talked about perhaps having their nuptials in a California vineyard.

It’s too soon to know whether ABC cameras will be filming the big day. What does seem certain, though, is that there will be plenty of franchise besties invited.

Becca mentioned Caroline Lunny, Tia Booth, Chelsea Roy, Kendall Long, and Bekah Martinez as those she remains close to from her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season. In addition, she added that Garrett is close with some of the guys from her season as well — so some of them will be invited, too.

Kufrin acknowledged that she and her fiance have been “living out of a suitcase” lately, but that she is feeling ready to put down roots somewhere with Yrigoyen. She says that it’s time to figure out what comes next — and she has lots of ideas already.

Will Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen end up living in Minnesota, Nevada, California, or somewhere else? Will they make it down the aisle eventually? The Bachelorette fans are rooting for these two, and can’t wait to see what they decide to do next.