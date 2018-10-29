‘Vanderpump Rules’: See The Instagram Photo That Sparked Brittany Cartwright Pregnancy Rumors

She looks to have a baby bump!

Brittany Cartwright accidentally sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy over the weekend.

Before heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her fiance Jax Taylor and her co-stars, including Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules cast member posted a photo on Instagram in which she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

“Honey bun,” she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram photo.

In the image, Cartwright was seated in a makeup chair with her coffee seemingly resting on her stomach. Meanwhile, behind her, Taylor smiled for the photo as well.

“So pregnant,” one person wrote in the caption.

“I totally thought she looked pregnant too!” another added.

“She DOES look preg,” a third added.

However, as another fan pointed out, Cartwright and Taylor recently enjoyed a trip to Mexico and during their vacation with their friends and co-stars, as well as Kent’s fiance Randall Emmett, Cartwright certainly didn’t look or act pregnant.

As for why Cartwright would look so much bigger in her midsection, she was likely standing with one of her hips out, which made for a baby bump appearance.

Below is the Instagram photo that prompted rumors of a potential Brittany Cartwright pregnancy.

In an Instagram post in July, Jax Taylor spoke about his future plans to get married and start a family with Brittany Cartwright while thanking her for throwing him an amazing birthday party.

“I want to give a special thanks to my fiancé, you continually surprise me every day, you always go above and beyond and I appreciate you so much. I am so excited to be your husband and start our family!! I love you babe!! Thanks for the best birthday a guy could ask for,” he wrote, via Instagram.

Cartwright and Taylor became engaged during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 this past July. As fans may have seen, Taylor popped the question to Cartwright in Malibu, California, at one of their favorite restaurants and was later greeted at his Los Angeles home with a party thrown by his friends and co-stars.

Since their engagement, their co-star Lala Kent confirmed she too is engaged after her movie producer fiance Randall Emmett asked her to marry him in September during a trip to Mexico.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.