Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Selena Gomez As The Most Followed Person On Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially claimed the title of the most followed person on Instagram, according to reports from E! Online.

The 33-year-old international soccer star has ended Selena Gomez’ long-running reign with the title, with his total reaching 144,320,746 Instagram followers. Gomez now lags behind after holding the top spot for about two years, with 144,312,745 followers of her own. Gomez might not be particularly concerned about losing this title, as she had told her fans recently that she was going to take a break from social media.

Gomez left a message on her Instagram page saying, “Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez’ break from social media was followed several weeks later by the singer and actress checking herself into a mental health treatment facility after being hospitalized.

Gomez officially became the most followed person on Instagram in 2016, after she passed her close friend and former top spot holder, Taylor Swift. Swift currently lags well behind both Ronaldo and Gomez with 112 million followers.

Other celebrities with a massive following on Instagram include Ariana Grande with 132 million, Kim Kardashian with 120 million and Beyoncé with 119 million.

Ronaldo’s Instagram isn’t a particularly personal look into the soccer star’s life and thoughts, but it is regularly updated with images from his matches as well as pictures of his family. In a credit to his immense popularity, his most recent post garnered more than a million likes in under thirty minutes, as of publishing.

Gomez recently spoke to Elle about her relationship with Instagram, which revealed to be basically non-existent, saying, “I’m not on the internet. I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. The reason why is, it’s not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective. As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two shits. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

While she may have lost the crown, it looks pretty clear that Gomez has absolutely no problem relinquishing the title.