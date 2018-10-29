Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is ‘Harassing’ Her To Have Seven Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cannot agree on how many children to have. The famous pair, who are already the parents to three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, have been disagreeing on just how big they want their family to be.

According to an October 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian recently revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kanye West is dead set on having seven children with his famous wife.

During one scene in Sunday’s new episode, Kardashian told her close friend Larsa Pippen that West has been “harassing” her because he wants seven kids. “He’s, like, stuck on seven,” Kim states.

Pippen told her friend that she thinks having seven children is “crazy,” and Kardashian agreed, revealing that she already stays up at night worrying about the children she already has going off into the “crazy world” we’re currently living in.

Kim has opened up about having more children in past, saying that she thinks she could have one more, but that she doesn’t believe she could handle more than four kids, especially with her busy lifestyle and work schedule. However, Kanye seems to be trying to wear her down.

“My time is spread really thin, and I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim Kardashian previously stated in an interview.

During a recent sit down with Alec Baldwin for his new talk show, Kardashian opened up about being married to Kanye West, and how she’s had to change her life to adapt to being his wife.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” she shared. “I’ve always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then you have kids, your independence… you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye,” Kim stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, West’s desire to have seven kids with his wife isn’t a new idea. Kim and Kanye recently took a trip to Africa and brought their oldest daughter North West along. While there, the couple met with the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, Museveni asked the couple questions about their careers and lives. When he asked them how many children they had, West revealed that they currently had three, but that he wanted seven, to which Kardashian replied, “I would not like to have seven.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!