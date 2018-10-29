Heidi Klum Taunts Fans With Sneak Peek Of This Year’s ‘Heidi Halloween’ Costume

Year after year, supermodel Heidi Klum proves how deserving she is of her title of “Queen of Halloween” by putting together amazing, elaborate Halloween costumes — and she intends to do the same this year. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Heidi teased her 5.2 million followers with a sneak preview of this year’s highly anticipated outfit.

The video shows the front and back of what appears to be a large prosthetic foot, painted black up to the mid-shin.

“Putting my best foot forward this #HeidiHalloween thanks to @prorenfx,” she captioned the teaser. “Any guesses?! You’ll find out soon enough! #TwoMoreDays #CantWait.”

The piece was designed by Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., who Heidi tagged in that video’s caption. Marino has been involved with many of Klum’s previous costumes, including in 2015, when she dressed up as Jessica Rabbit.

The video has prompted several guesses in it’s comment section as to what she may be unveiling on October 31. Some of the most popular guesses being Shrek, King Kong, and the almost-too-obvious Big Foot.

Klum has been preparing for this year’s celebration since September, sharing with her followers a few other sneak peeks of what she plans to wear for her favorite holiday.

In a post on September 25, Heidi revealed that she was already getting ready for “#heidiklumhalloween2018” when she posted a video featuring the first behind the scenes look at the prosthetic that would complement this years outfit. A few days later, she posted another video, this time showing Mike Marino hard at work on the piece.

Klum told People earlier this month that this year’s costume would be a “stark contrast” from last year’s werewolf getup, which was a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.

“This time it’s going to be very cute,” Klum said about her look for 2018. “It’s not gonna be scary; it’s going to be very, very cute.”

While she likes to keep her fans guessing, there are a select few people that know what she’ll be wearing before October 31 — including her four kids, Leni, Lou, Henry, and Johan.

“My kids know; they always know,” she said. “They always wonder how it’s done, and I have fittings and people come over when I have to try different pieces on. So a lot of the times they are a part of the process and they see it happen.”

Klum also shared that her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, is involved in the planning process as well — and that he’s “going all out” for her annual Halloween.

Aside from teasing fans with this year’s costumes, Heidi has also been celebrating her favorite time of year by posting throwback photos and videos of Halloweens past. In 2013, she spent 10 hours to transform into an old woman, a look she said was “one of [her] favorite costumes”

This will be Heidi’s 19th year hosting her legendary Halloween bash.