Bethenny Frankel Poses In A Black Bikini At 47-Years-Old

Bethenny wowed in a skimpy black bikini in Florida.

Bethenny Frankel is proving that age is most definitely just a number as she posed in a black two-piece during a recent vacation. The former Real Housewives star turned successful businesswoman shared a new snapshot of herself posing in the aforementioned outfit on her official Instagram page on October 28. In the image, she soaked up the sun during a recent trip to Florida.

Taking to social media, Bethenny shared a snap of herself flaunting her bikini body for the camera while at The Breakers Palm Beach. The photo showed her donning a black bikini, which she then layered with a sheer white mesh coverup that seemingly stretched down to the ground.

The picture uploaded this week showed the ex-Real Housewives of New York City reality star enjoying some well-deserved downtime in the Sunshine State. Frankel appeared in front of the beach, which was lined with large blue and white beach umbrellas. The deep blue ocean could also be seen behind her.

Frankel smiled for the camera and held up a drink, while accessorizing her fun beach look with oversized black sunglasses and a sunhat. A number of bracelets could be seen on either wrist.

Seemingly referring to her very see-through coverup in the caption, the star further detailed the bikini snap by writing, “Sheer relaxation.”

The latest bikini snaps came shortly after the Inquisitr shared other images of Bethenny sporting a similar dark bikini while hitting a Miami beach earlier this month.

Making the most of her time in Florida, Frankel donned a dark number with white trim as she enjoyed some relaxation time at the beach, showing off her amazing abs and toned legs in the process.

The latest bikini pictures posted online in recent days show the star looking happy and healthy following a tragic time for Bethenny, who’s mom to her 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

As reported by USA Today, Frankel’s former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead in his New York apartment in August.

The couple began dating in 2016, but first met around 27 years ago. Frankel showed off much of their romantic relationship on the Bravo reality show.

Following the news of his passing, Bethenny shared a heartfelt tribute to David via her official Twitter account.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant [questions] & memories,” she shared on the social media site.

“Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it [with] tears & close friends. Xo,” she then added in her tweet.

People reported earlier this month that Frankel is now dating film producer Paul Bernon.