Lisa Vanderpump To Quit ‘RHOBH’ On Her ‘Own Terms,’ Claims ‘Radar Online,’ Will She Also Leave ‘Pump Rules’?

Lisa Vanderpump may be refusing to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but according to a new report, she won’t be getting fired.

On October 29, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which an insider claimed that if Vanderpump does walk away from her full-time role on the show, it will be her decision to do so, not the result of a potential firing from Bravo TV.

“If Lisa does decide to leave the show, it will be on her own terms,” the source said. “Lisa would never, ever be fired from housewives. If she leaves, it is 100 percent by choice.”

Although Vanderpump is reportedly considering ending her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the insider said she has no plans at all to quit her role on Vanderpump Rules. She’s also said to be working on “other projects” with the network.

“She got what she wanted out of it, which was a huge platform to create some real change in the world,” the source said. “Saving those poor dogs from being slaughtered and her worldwide campaign Stop Yulin Forever will always be Lisa’s legacy.”

Lisa Vanderpump began filming with her co-stars over the summer but sometime around early September, she and Dorit Kemsley reportedly began feuding after Kemsley gave away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump and the animal was later found at a kill shelter in Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Lisa Vanderpump has opted out of a number of cast events, including Camille Grammer’s wedding earlier this month in Hawaii and Kyle Richards’ annual Halloween bash this past weekend in Los Angeles.

The last public outing Vanderpump was seen at was Denise Richards’ wedding in early September, which took place in Malibu, California. Since then, Vanderpump has continued to steer clear of her co-stars, including close friend Richards, as many of them continue to call her out for doing so on their social media pages.

As for her other Bravo TV series, Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump appears to have filmed plenty of scenes for the show’s upcoming seventh season with her co-stars and soon, the series is expected to receive a premiere date and the trailer should be released.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 was expected to premiere later this year but because of the ongoing scheduling conflicts between Vanderpump and the women, reports now claim it may not air until 2019.