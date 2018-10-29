‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts Her ‘Juicy’ Booty On Display In A Bikini

Kim showed off her assets in a skimpy two-piece and made plastic surgery confessions.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing off her “juicy” booty in a bikini in a new selfie posted to her Instagram account. The mom of six shared a new picture of herself posing in the mirror on her account on October 29 as she flaunted her assets for her 2.8 million followers.

The snap showed Kim with her back to the camera as she posed in her bathroom while wearing a black patterned two-piece while her long blonde hair was tied on top of her head in a bun. The social media upload also showed that the reality star has a shirtless photo of her husband Kroy Biermann on her bathroom counter.

In the caption of the bikini photo, Zolciak admitted that it took her three attempts to snap a photo where her booty looked “juicy.”

“I posted this pic because it took 3x to get my a** to look this juicy!!” she wrote in the caption of the bikini snap, also sharing a number of different facts about herself with the world, including a plastic surgery confession.

Kim went into a number of different fun facts while showing off her bikini body, also telling her millions of fans that she eats chocolate every single day and that she had a tummy tuck and a boob job by “the best” surgeon, Dr. Hochstein.

Other revelations in the very revealing caption included that Kim is “claustrophobic to an extreme level” and that she’s close to eight years older than her husband Kroy.

As for how she gets her bikini body in such amazing shape, the reality star previously joked that it’s mainly down to great genes.

“It’s genetics,” Zolciak told fans alongside a playful winking last year while sharing a photo of herself in a skimpy white bikini to Instagram, per Daily Mail.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Instead, she admitted that she stays in such great shape because she barely sits down after getting up in the morning and hits exercise hard by running an average of three miles five times a week. She also added that she enjoys food in moderation.

The latest bikini snap came shortly after Kim opened up about undergoing breast reduction surgery on the social media site.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the mom of six shared a photo of herself recovering from the surgery whilst in Miami after previously asking her social media followers to help her decide on a new, smaller cup size.

Zolciak shared a snap in bed with bandages and ice packs on her chest while admitting that she’s now a “part of the itty bitty t**ty committee.”

Shortly after that, the Inquisitr shared that the Real Housewives star was heavily criticized on social media after a slew of fans accused her of editing a photo of her 4-year-old twins to make them appear thinner. Zolciak strongly denied the photoshop allegations in a message posted on Twitter.