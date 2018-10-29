Snooki Gushes Over Her ‘Little Helper’ In Adorable Instagram Photo

In an adorable new Instagram post, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi raved over her daughter Giovanna while simultaneously offering her 11.6 million followers a first look at the inside of her new business venture, The Snooki Shop.

“I CANT DEAL,” she captioned the photo of her 4-year-old daughter, who is sitting behind what is presumably the shop’s checkout counter holding the phone to her ear and smiling for her mother’s impromptu photo shoot. “Had my little helper today & she absolutely killed it. So proud of this hard little worker #grandopeninginnovember.”

The photo was taken inside Snooki’s new clothing store and is the first look at the shop’s interior. An ornate mirror with a black frame hangs on the wall behind the counter, where viewers can see a reflection of Snooki snapping the photo surrounded by clothing from her formerly online-exclusive line, her face hidden by her cell phone. A large black sign displaying the store’s name in white lettering hangs above the mirror.

The counter Giovanna sits at dons the phrase “DO SOMETHING fabulous,” and features stands of gold jewelry, bins of accessories and chachkies. In classic Snooki fashion, two animal print scarves sit right in front of the register.

As the hashtag in the caption states, The Snooki Shop’s first brick and mortar store will have its grand opening in Madison, New Jersey, sometime in November. Snooki announced the business venture with an Instagram post in September, in which the How Far Is Tattoo Far host bowed her head to show off a hat with “The Snooki Shop New Jersey” stitched on it. “Coming soon,” she captioned the photo.

The announcement faced some backlash online, which Snooki also addressed on her Instagram account with a screenshot of what she sarcastically referred to as an “insightful” comment.

“I stand up for myself & my brand, just like i need to do to you, a fellow mommy,” she wrote in the caption.

Though some Madison locals are apprehensive about the business venture, Snooki’s fellow Main Street shop owners are looking forward to the store’s opening, the Daily Record reported.

“A lot of people in town are hot and cold about Snooki moving in, but she met with us and she was really nice,” said Derek Fielding, who owns the 83-year-old Gerlachs Jewelers next door to The Snooki Shop.

Fielding believes Snooki’s fame will draw huge crowds to the town, noting that many people will “just stop by to take photos.”

“A lot of people who wouldn’t normally come to Madison might come here now,” he said. “The restaurants will get more crowded, and more people will be shopping in other stores. We think it’s a great fit for the town.”