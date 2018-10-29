‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Woos Sharon With Halloween

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 30, hint at a nearly insurmountable issue for Jack after Ashley’s departure with most of Jabot’s patents. Plus, Nick uses Halloween to try to stay close to his ex.

Jack (Peter Bergman) works to repair the damage done within the Abbott family, according to She Knows Soaps. Inquistr reported in the latest Y&R recap that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left the family leaving them in chaos. This means that the eldest Abbott brother has his work cut out for him — not only in getting the family on the road to healing, but also to get Jabot back on its feet.

The Y&R spoilers for this week from Inquisitr show that a non-blood Abbott wants the CEO position at Jabot, and it’s Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) who aims her sights so high. A move that major is sure to leave Phyllis’s ex — who is a blood Abbott, and was recently Jabot CEO — hopping mad. Without Ashley’s help, Jack not only needs to console Traci (Beth Maitland), calm Billy, and figure out how to best help Dina (Marla Adams) as she sinks further into Alzheimer’s — but he also must keep Jabot from drowning in the wake of its patent disaster. Plus, Jack’s also involved in Dark Horse with Nick (Joshua Morrow). It’s enough to cause even the sanest of persons to go crazy.

This #Halloween, we’ve got bags of tricks, tons of fright, and things that go bump in the night. ???? You don’t want to miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/TJmQEvLN78 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Nick refuses to give up on Sharon (Sharon Case). He had his entire life planned with Sharon in mind. Sure, Nick lied to everybody — and pretended to be J.T. to hurt Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises — but Nick wanted Sharon by his side as he ruled Genoa City with Dark Horse. In fact, he even bought her a new house against her wishes.

Nick’s dalliance with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) ended up wrecking their wedding, but Nick isn’t about to let that stop him. He warned Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to stay away from his ex-wife. Then, he even convinced Sharon to set some boundaries with the newest GCPD detective. He’s determined to win Sharon back, and Nick 2.0 doesn’t seem like he’s worried about using underhanded tactics if that’s what it takes.

Nick attempts to use Halloween, and the idea of trick or treating, to make a move on Sharon. Nick dangles family time with Christian and Faith in front of Sharon to tempt her into spending some happy time together. After all, she raised Christian as Sully for the first year of his life, and they still share a special connection. The big question, though, is if that will be enough to woo Sharon back into the Nick Newman fold.