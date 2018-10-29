Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves In New Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian can’t get enough attention on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves to post photos of herself, her family, and her KKW Beauty products online — and fans love to see them.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to post a photo of herself in a stunning dress, thanking the designer — Rick Owens — as well as Tiffany’s for the beautiful jewelry that she was wearing in the photograph.

In the snapshot, Kim is seen getting into her car after an event. The mother-of-three dons a gorgeous, floor length gown with the back completely cut out to show off her toned back and arms. The dress also showcases the reality star’s curves, including her famous backside.

Kim’s long, dark hair is worn parted down the middle in the photo, and is styled in loose waves. She is seen looking back before she steps into her vehicle, and the diamond rings on her fingers can be seen sparkling, as can the diamond choker around her neck.

The photo was seemingly taken at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event in New York City on October 9. Kim attended the fashion-forward gala with other stars, including her own mother — Kris Jenner — Zoe Kravitz, Mary J. Blige, and Rowan Blanchard.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have been at the center of a lot of divorce rumors as of late. Said rumors stem from the rapper’s recent political rants and erratic behavior. Life & Style reports that Kim is now threatening Kanye with an expensive divorce if he doesn’t change his ways.

“Kim has never discouraged Kanye from being over the top, but it’s hard to excuse the way he’s going about his life these days. She can’t stand by him anymore if he continues to act this way,” an insider stated.

“It’s becoming more and more challenging for Kim, especially as she is constantly having to field questions from friends and family asking her how she can stick with him, given how erratic he has been,” the source added.

However, Kardashian seemingly debunked those rumors by posting a photo of herself lovingly gazing at West as he shares a sweet moment with their oldest daughter, North West.

Fans can get a bigger glimpse into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal lives as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.