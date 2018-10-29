Watch Lazio Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Top Four Match Live Online

The third and fourth teams on the Serie A table, SS Lazio and Inter Milan, battle to move closer to leaders Juventus.

Round 10 of the 2018/2019 Serie A season closes out on Monday with the biggest match of the weekend, as Inter Milan travel to Rome to face SS Lazio in a clash of the third and fourth-place teams on the table. The match will live stream from Stadio Olimpico.

The match was originally believed to be under threat of postponement due to severe weather conditions in Rome on Monday. According to Sempre Inter, even though the city’s Civil Protection Services recommended calling off the game, Rome’s Prefect declared that the match will go on. How the heavy rains will affect play could be an erratic factor in the game, as both sides look to advance up the table.

A win for third-place Inter would move the club to 22 points, level with Napoli, per Sky Sports, though if the Nerazzurri manage at least a two-goal margin of victory they will vault the Naples-based outfit into second place, six-points down from leaders Juventus.

A win for Lazio lifts them over Inter Milan into third.

Despite the loss to Barcelona, Inter Milan remain the Italian league’s hottest team other than Juventus. Lazio also comes into the game on a three-match winning streak — and with two clean sheets in their last three home contests, according to Futaa.com stats.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile comes into Monday’s match with six goals in eight league matches. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting third-place Inter Milan against fourth-place SS Lazio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Monday, October 29.

Inter Milan will be without their Belgian midfield enforcer Radja Nainggolan, who suffered what appeared to be a severe ankle sprain in last weekend’s Milan derby. The club has provided no new information about his condition, according to Sempre Inter. But Nainggolan is almost certain to be sidelined for Monday’s match in Rome.

Watch Inter Milan Coach Luciano Spalletti discuss the big match against SS Lazio in the video below, via YouTube.

To watch a free live stream of the Lazio vs. Inter Milan Serie A top-four clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+ — the newly inaugurated online sports network. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Biancocelesti vs. Nerazzurri Monday match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Lazio vs. Inter Milan Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Sunday San Siro showdown.

Numerous countries throughout Southern America, Central America, the Caribbean, and many other regions can watch the game live stream online with Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of even more outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Lazio vs. Inter Milan, be sure to consult LiveSoccerTV.com.