Who Is Bianca Peters? Sexy Miami Sports Anchor Hits The Beach With Olivia Culpo’s Boyfriend Danny Amendola

The NFL hunk spent time with a popular Miami TV star while his model girlfriend went to work in Australia.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola were going strong just one week ago, but new photos posted by TMZ are putting their romance into question. Now, fans of the gorgeous couple want to know who Bianca Peters, the woman the NFL star was hanging out with, is and what was she doing with the Sports Illustrated model’s man.

As the Inquisitr previous shared, after TMZ posted photos and video clips of Danny Amendola hanging out with a mystery bikinied woman on a Miami beach, his girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who is currently in Australia on a shoot for the SI swimsuit issue, tweeted a cryptic response.

“Wow.”

The incriminating footage shows a shirtless Amendola engaged in conversation with the brunette beauty who is wearing a barely-there black thong bikini. The body language between the two makes it appear that they have a flirty relationship. At one point, the Dolphins wide receiver reportedly affectionately stroked Peters’ hair before they took a dip in the ocean together.

According to Us Weekly, Danny Amendola is hanging out with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters in the photos. Bianca Castillo Peters works for CBS4 in Miami as a traffic anchor and sports reporter. A bio posted by Marathi reveals that Bianca has been known to date athletes and was previously in a relationship with a Minnesota Vikings player. Bianca Peters has been a reporter at CBS in Miami since 2016.

Former Miss Universe Oliva Culpo has had an on and off relationship with Danny Amendola. The couple split in March then reconnected at a friend’s wedding over the summer. Just last week Culpo referred to Amendola as her “boyfriend” in the caption of a cozy Instagram pic—which was also set on the beach in Miami.

You can see photos of Bianca Peters and Olivia Culpo (with Danny Amendola) below.

Olivia Culpo is known for a good cryptic tweet here and there, but don’t expect her to dish in detail about her relationship with Danny Amendola. The Model Squad star recently told E! News her romantic life is “the one area that I keep private.”

Still, earlier this year Culpo told Us Weekly that “breakups are very painful, but they’re a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, ‘What do I need to work on?'”

“No matter what, whether you’re the one being heartbroken or you’re the one breaking someone’s heart, that’s valuable,” Culpo said.