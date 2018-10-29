Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Is ‘Hard To Relive’ On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Sunday after an episode of the show to reply to one fan who voiced concern over Khloe having to watch the drama go down in a coming episode.

According to an October 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, one Twitter user told Khloe Kardashian that she “felt bad” that she would have to watch next week’s episode knowing it will bring back bad memories of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal from earlier this year.

“Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life,” Kardashian replied to the social media follower.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him touching and kissing multiple other women surfaced online.

Kardashian was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter True at the time and gave birth to the baby girl just days after the cheating scandal erupted online.

It seems that all of the drama was caught by KUWTK cameras, and will be difficult for Khloe, and everyone in the family to watch all over again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on the rocks ever since the cheating scandal. Although Khloe stayed in Cleveland with Tristan following his infidelity, and later moved home to L.A. with him, things have seemingly never gone back to normal for the couple.

Things have been hot and cold for Khloe and Tristan over the past six months. Over the summer they were spotted together often for date nights, club outings, and even took little True on a family vacation. However, once Thompson was forced to return to Cleveland for the new NBA season things seemingly changed.

Kardashian did not return to Ohio with Thompson and has been enjoying time with family and friends in L.A. since he left. Sources are now claiming that Khloe knows that the relationship is over, but doesn’t want to admit it to herself.

“Khloe has known for a long time that it’s over with Tristan, but she was too afraid to admit it because she didn’t want to face being a single mom and lose the family life she’s always yearned for,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.