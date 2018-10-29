‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Ashley Leaves On A Jet Plane

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 29, brings a sad goodbye to Genoa City that leaves a prominent family in chaos.

The day has finally come. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) said her goodbyes to Genoa City and to her family. Their disgusting behavior caused her to decide to take her patents and to go to Paris where Dina (Marla Adams) found her success with Mergeron. Ashley decided to obliterate Jabot out of spite, whether she admitted it or not. Once in Paris, Ashley plans to take Jabot’s favorite products — which she created over the years — and launch a new brand called “My Beauty” in honor of what John Abbott had always called her.

Ashley asked her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), to go with her — but Abby declined. Abby didn’t want to leave her boyfriend, Arturo (Jason Canela). Plus, she’s working with Nick (Joshua Morrow) on Dark Horse, and Abby has already spent plenty of time in Paris. Even without Abby, Ashley decided to leave, and nothing could stop her — not even Jack (Peter Bergman).

Even though it was too little, too late — Jack attempted to stop his sister from leaving. He told her all of the things that she’d always wanted to hear. Despite her brother’s pleas, Ashley put herself first, boarded her plane, and left. Her departure left Traci (Beth Maitland) in tears, wondering if she’d made the wrong choice in forcing her family to relive past pain.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) went to Jabot to try to figure out how to stop the bleeding. They dealt with the problem of the raw materials that should arrive soon, though they have no products to make with them — since Ashley owns the patents. They also fought over Summer (Hunter King), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Jack’s mythical legacy he’s tried to live up to. Billy put a stop to that line of discussion, and they worked on company stuff.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) set some boundaries with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She didn’t want Rey to get the wrong idea about their relationship. Devon (Bryton James) came to ask for Sharon’s help in dealing with Lily (Christel Khalil), and Rey surreptitiously took notes on Sharon’s behavior. Sharon made a call, but unfortunately, she wasn’t able to help change things for Lily. Later, she told Rey that she worried how their friendship looked to Nick.

Devon vowed to Cane (Daniel Goddard) and the twins to help get an early release for Lily. Meanwhile, Cane suggested that the kids use archaic pens and paper to write their mother a letter, and to mail it.