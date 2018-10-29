Gabrielle Union Shows Off Ample Booty In Skimpy Thong Bikini Snap To Celebrate Her 46th Birthday

Actress Gabrielle Union celebrated her 46th birthday on Monday and took to Instagram to commemorate the day by posting a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bathing suit that highlighted her flawless curves.

The Bring It On star stands with her back to the camera in the snap as she leans one arm on a wall. She has one hip pushed to the side, lifting her rounded, firm backside and smooth thighs. Her woven thong bikini reveals her skin underneath and leaves little of her chest to the imagination. Her hair is worn down around her face as she gazes off into the distance with a sultry look on her face.

Union cheekily captioned the photo, “Looking back at the last 45 years and thinkin, Damn, I’ve had a good a** time! Great friends. Great family. Love my job. But I’m just getting started… LETS GOOOOOOOOO. Born Day #46.”

Her 10.9 million followers left her thousands of sweet birthday messages, wishing her another year of happiness and thanking her for being an inspiration to them.

One fan wrote, “I love that you said you’re just getting started. Such a wonderful, amazing and inspiring attitude!,” while another commented, “Happy Birthday to amazing beautiful woman I have enjoyed seeing you grow into a beautiful [rose] spreading your branches everywhere you go. KEEP BEING AMAZING.”

The actress made headlines this summer when she shared how her two stepsons, Zaire and Zion, prefer light-skinned girls over darker complexions, according to the Atlanta Black Star. The Breaking In star sat down with the boys she co-parents with her husband Dwyane Wade to understand what was going on.

“Literally, probably about 10 girls I looked at had the same light skin, curly hair, tiny waist, butt, boobs — it was the same girl over and over again. So I asked them to show me the most beautiful chocolate sister they’ve seen. They say there are none.”

Union turned the experience into a teaching moment for the boys, she told reporters at the AT&T Dream in Black Luncheon.

“We gotta go a little deeper. What is it about your skin that you can’t see a girl your skin color and see the beauty in her? Do you see the beauty when you look in the mirror? Because for me, I feel like you’re projecting feelings that you have about yourself onto these young women, in erasing them and ignoring them, and not seeing their beauty.”

Earlier this month, the actress recalled the conversation during an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham. She revealed that there was a time in which she only dated light-skinned boys.

“I somehow thought that I was more visible and real and valid and worthwhile if a light skin boy found me attractive. Like it was somehow negating my darkness. And in the reverse, what is it about what you see in yourself that makes you erase these young women? I want you to be able to see that women are beautiful in every shade, shape, race, ethnicity, religion … along the spectrum there is beauty. And right now, what I’m seeing is a very, very, very narrow scope of beauty.”

Union’s comments earned her praise from listeners and fans. Many people thanked her for her powerful words and praised her for eventually being able to see her own self-worth.

One fan commented, “This was powerful. I applaud Gabrielle and Dwayne on their way of parenting those young men. Great post!”