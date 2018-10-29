Meghan Markle Hired This Many Doctors To Help Carry Royal Baby To Term, Per ‘Radar’

A new report by Radar Online alleges that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has hired an extraordinary amount of doctors to watch over her so she safely carries her first royal baby to term.

Markle has allegedly hired a team of 20 doctors to help with the birth of her first child. The Daily Star reported that the doctors will be on the duchess’s clock 24 hours a day until the baby is born.

Radar also reported that the medical professionals will be sworn to secrecy about her appointments and care, as well as being banned from drinking throughout her pregnancy.

Just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle will give birth in the private £8,000-a-night Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, alleges Radar.

The entertainment site reported that Markle will have four doctors on staff while she delivers Prince Harry’s first child and the rest of the team will be on call just in case the duchess needs any further emergency care.

Radar claims that Markle’s care team will include the following: two obstetricians, three midwives, three anesthetists, four surgical staff, two special care baby-unit staff, four pediatricians, one lab technician, and three or four managers.

Paul Edwards / Getty Images

Newsweek reported that some of the hospital’s five-star accommodations and amenities, which were also enjoyed by Kate Middleton during the birth of her three children with Prince William and her sister Pippa during the birth of her first child with husband James Mathews, are a wine list, champagne, and a delicious afternoon tea.

There are also in-room services like massages and a secured supervised nursery.

The Lindo Wing is in the NHS Hospital St. Mary’s, which was founded in 1845. It was named after hospital board member Frank Charles Lindo. Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gave birth to twins at the unit in 2017.

As the royal couple wraps up their 16-day royal tour, Prince Harry lovingly revealed his nickname for the couple’s first child.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

USA Today reported that the redheaded royal son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles debuted the intimate nickname in a speech, saying, “From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here.”

The too-cute-for-words moment received a hearty laugh from the crowd and brought a huge smile to Harry’s face.

Prince Harry and Markle announced their pregnancy to the world on October 15, just days after they revealed their happy news to the royal family at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The royal baby is due in spring 2019.