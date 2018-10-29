Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Throwback To Honor Her Dad ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ As Family’s New Series Premieres

Steve Irwin, who was known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” died in September 2006 but fans still adore him and everything he stood for in his love for animals. Now his family, wife Terri, daughter Bindi, and son Robert have started up a new television show that just debuted on Animal Planet. Ahead of the debut, Bindi shared an adorable throwback photo of her dad and it was a hit with her followers.

Bindi Irwin was just a little girl when her father Steve died. The Crocodile Hunter viewers remember both Bindi and her brother Robert, who was just a baby at the time, filming segments with their dad and they both are clearly following in their father’s footsteps as they grow up. On Sunday, Bindi shared a picture on Instagram that will take fans of the family back to happier times for the family.

The photo that Bindi shared shows her in a tight hug with her dad. In the post, Irwin was promoting not only the family’s new Animal Planet show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, but also a special focusing on her father that was set to air first.

Bindi has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram now and more than 175,000 of them liked her post honoring her dad. More than 1,000 people commented on the post, with many noting that they still love Steve and know he would be proud of his daughter for the passion she has for animals.

Bindi’s younger brother Robert shared a throwback photo of the family via his Instagram page over the weekend as well. This adorable shot featured the whole family together and he shared a similar message promoting both the family’s new show and the special focused on Steve.

Much like what happened with Bindi’s post, Robert received hundreds of positive comments. It looks like people adored the show and are thrilled to see the Irwin family returning to a television series of their own. While they have done plenty of appearances on other shows over the past few years, it looks like they were ready for a vehicle of their own and their fans are thrilled.

Despite the heartbreak Terri, Robert, and Bindi endured in losing Steve more than a decade ago, the family seems to be forging forward and doing well. Bindi has been dating American wakeboarder Chandler Powell for several years now, and they live together in Australia and both work at the zoo. Chandler will be showing up on the family’s new show during this debut season, too.

It’s too early to tell how big a hit Crikey! It’s the Irwins will be for Animal Planet, but it certainly appears to be off to a great start. People adore Bindi, Terri, and Robert, and it looks as if this new series is coming out at just the right time to provide something sweet and entertaining to television viewers.