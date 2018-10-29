NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis ‘Seeming To Lean Toward’ Joining LeBron James And L.A. Lakers, Per ‘O.C. Register’

After acquiring LeBron James, Anthony Davis is next on the Lakers' wish list, according to Mark Heisler of the Orange County Register.

All-Star forward Anthony Davis is currently focused on helping the New Orleans Pelicans make a huge impact in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, rumors continue to swirl about his potential departure next summer. In most trade speculation surrounding the 25-year-old superstar, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics emerge as his most frequently assumed trade destinations.

As of now, both teams have a plethora of trade assets that can convince the Pelicans to engage in a blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis. A combination of young players and draft picks will definitely be a huge help for the Pelicans if ever they consider undergoing a full-scale rebuild. In terms of trade offers, Mark Heisler of the Orange County Register believes that the Celtics could build a better package than the Lakers. However, Heisler revealed that the Purple and Gold have a higher chance of acquiring Davis since he’s “seeming to lean toward teaming up with LeBron James.”

More than a month before the 2018-19 NBA season officially started, Anthony Davis dominated the headlines after he decided to part ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher. Davis hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his new representative. Davis has already denied rumors that his decision to change agents means that he’s planning to leave the Pelicans for another team.

However, an Eastern Conference general manager reportedly told Heisler that there is only one reason why Anthony Davis joined Klutch Sports — and that is to join LeBron James in Los Angeles.

“Why else did he do it?” an East Conference GM asked, according to reports. “Things are going great for him. The team is going good. He got the Derrick Rose extension [a five-year $150 million deal that each team is allowed to offer one player on his rookie contract]. It’s not because of race. Thad Foucher is an Afro-American. It’s not because of agency. Thad Foucher is from the Wasserman Group and has Russell Westbrook. So why did he do it?”

NBA news is coming in thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest. https://t.co/0cUSTLyxHa — Sports News Today❗️ (@sportsnewuk) October 29, 2018

Based on their performance so far in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need a second superstar to play alongside LeBron James. Anthony Davis will not only give them a very reliable scoring option next to James, but his potential acquisition will also immediately address the Lakers’ weakness at the center position. In the four games that he has played with the Pelicans this season, Davis continues to show an incredible performance on both ends of the floor — averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 2.5 steals on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Any deal involving Anthony Davis will likely require at least two of the L.A. team’s young core of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart. Parting ways with their young players is undeniably a tough decision for the Lakers, but it is something that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will strongly consider if it means acquiring a player of Davis’ caliber.