Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curves And Offers Candy Ahead Of Halloween

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day got into the Halloween mood over the weekend, thrilling her Instagram followers.

The singer took to her social media accounts to share a picture of herself in a stunning, curve-hugging purple dress from Fashion Nova. O’Day serves as a brand ambassador for the clothing company on Instagram. In the image, she accented her eyes with bright pink eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner, and her lips sport shiny pink lip gloss. She’s biting on a gummy worm, looking vacantly into the camera. The “White Hot Lies” singer wore her blonde hair severely straight, parted down the middle.

For her caption, O’Day quote lyrics from 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” which immediately brought trick or treating to mind. Her outfit once again reminded fans of Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s star Kim Kardashian. Many commenters compared the singer favorably with the business mogul and mother of three.

One replied, “I damn near thought this was Kim. Aubrey is a Kardashian looking a**.”

Another fan remarked, “Every time I scroll past your pictures I have to look twice. You’ve been giving me Kardashian vibes. You are just stunning as can be.”

One inspired follower even suggested an apt Halloween costume for the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars housemate. “You should be Kim K for Halloween.”

Nearly 12,000 of the influencer’s 895,000 Instagram followers took the time to “like” the image over the past day, which she posted from the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Earlier on over the weekend, O’Day shared a picture of herself — and her newly reunited bandmates from Danity Kane — at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights. Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, and O’Day dressed up as Alvin, Simon, and Theodore of Alvin and the Chipmunks. They posed next to a school bus and an incredibly scary looking clown-monster.

According to O’Day’s Instagram story, Danity Kane will perform at the House of Blues in Chicago as part of the group’s “The Universe Is Undefeated” tour. The group pleasantly surprised fans when they reunited as DK3 earlier this year and set off on tour. Their stage act features music from the group, as well as work from O’Day and Bex as Dumblonde, and from Richard’s solo career.

According to a recent Hollywood Life report, O’Day and her ex-boyfriend Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio fought again on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. They argued over therapy and their differing versions of reality — with DelVecchio describing a disconnect between the two. The two dated from February of 2016 until they broke things off in July of 2017. It doesn’t appear as if a reunion is in the future for either of them.

New episodes of the show air Friday evenings on WE tv.