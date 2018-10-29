Kourtney Kardashian Displays Ample Cleavage In Revealing New Video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her ample chest via her Instagram story on Sunday night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a racy video, in which she left little to the imagination.

According to an October 28 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian posted a sexy clip over the weekend, which showed her getting ready to head to a Halloween party in L.A.

In the video, Kardashian is seen sitting in a makeup chair while her stylists put the finishing touches on her glam look. Kourtney is wearing nothing but a white robe which she has pulled down around her chest, exposing a bit of her bust.

Kourtney’s hair and makeup were on point, and she had extensions in place to make her dark hair even longer and fuller. She pulled the top half of her tresses up into a high ponytail. Her bangs were parted to the side and were slicked over for a sleek look. The rest of her mane was styled in thick, wavy locks.

Kardashian did not reveal her full Halloween costume in the video. She later added a photo to her Instagram story of herself wearing a pair of clear high heels with the words “baby girl” on them.

Kourtney Kardashian also did not reveal who she was going to the Halloween party with. However, it likely won’t be her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes has allegedly been texting and calling Kourtney non-stop, and it’s driving her crazy.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” an insider told Radar Online.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris]. She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney and Younes dated for nearly two years before the reality star decided to call it quits with the much younger model in early August. The split surprised many fans, as the couple had just returned from an extended vacation to Europe with Kardashian’s three children when the breakup occurred.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.