Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Busty Chest In White Bathing Suit To Celebrate Her 69th Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 69th birthday on Sunday with 22-year-old Sophia Hutchins. To commemorate the special day, the two spent a day in the sun at the Mexican resort Los Cabos, reports the Daily Mail.

Jenner and Hutchins were photographed walking to the pool in loose, colorful dusters. Jenner paired hers with a white, low-cut swimsuit and a large, floppy hat while Hutchins wore a white bikini with sunglasses. Jenner had her long brown hair worn loose around her shoulders and Hutchins pinned her blonde hair up in a bun.

The reality TV star, who famously transitioned from male to female in 2015, looked busty in the tight suit that pushed up her cleavage.

In addition to laying out in the sun and bronzing their skin, the two women were seen going for a walk around the tropical resort and swimming.

Hutchins, also transgender, lives with the I Am Cait star and is the executive director of the foundation. The two met while Hutchins was a student at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Despite their closeness, the model has denied romantic involvement with Jenner, according to the Mirror.

“I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, um, you know we’re business partners. I’m the executive director of her foundation. You know we have so much in common, we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other.”

Despite the media’s focus on a potentially romantic relationship and circulating rumors that they are engaged, Hutchins emphasized that they are partners in everything they do but refuse to allow themselves to be labeled.

“She challenges me in so many ways and has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow. And you know because we share so many of the same passions and views, you know, it’s such a great match a great partnership…We are partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share a family, we share a life together but as far as caving into the media and having one of us label it something, we’re not going to do that.”

Recently, Jenner wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that she regretted voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, writes the Daily Mail. Initially believing that he was a supporter of trans rights and would make LGBT rights a part of his platform, Jenner wrote that she was very wrong about him.