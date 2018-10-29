Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Stuns In Topless Instagram Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shared a racy photo of herself via social media on Monday morning, and fans are living for the sexy snapshot.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account and started off the week with a stunning, topless photo of herself from Australia, where she is busy shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In the photograph, Kostek is seen wearing nothing but a tan sunhat. The model is seen standing with her phone in one hand as she takes the selfie, and using her other to cover her bare chest.

Camille wears her long, blonde hair down and straight under the hat. Meanwhile, her face isn’t visible in the snapshot. However, the background of the photo is stunning.

A beautiful blue sky with thin, white clouds can be seen behind Kostek, as well as the gorgeous ocean and shore. Camille is standing in an archway in the photograph, and a bare tree can be seen to her side.

As many fans already know, Kostek has been in Australia since last week as she is shooting the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Camille excitedly announced that she would be one of the models in the edition via social media earlier this month.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this marks the second time in the past week that Camille Kostek has gone topless on Instagram. The model also posed in a similar outfit, including only bikini bottoms and a hat, for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, who posted a sexy, nearly-nude photo of Kostek on her own Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, Kostek’s boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, was also super excited to see her achieve one of her biggest goals. The couple recorded a sweet video together that was posted on Camille’s Instagram last week, and Rob, or “Gronk” as NFL fans call him, gushed over his lady love.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her. She’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Gronkowski said in the video.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been all work and no play for Camille Kostek while in Australia. The model took to her Instagram story over the weekend to reveal that she got to meet some adorable animals and even hold a baby kangaroo.