Demi Rose Wows In Plunging Neckline And Mesh Top For Event Appearance

Model Demi Rose Mawby has been on fire lately in creating looks that wow her fans and she did it once again for an event appearance over the weekend. She attended an event for the launch of Sorbello London’s new modeling agency and her top had everybody buzzing.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Demi Rose Mawby garnered a lot of attention last week for the evil angel costume she created for the KISS Haunted House Party. While many attendees donned stunning costumes, Mawby’s left little to the imagination and it was definitely a hit.

Over the weekend, Demi headlined a “Lux & Tux” party for Sorbello in London. Sorbello had promoted the event as a “Sorbmodels Launch Party” where attendees could rub elbows with many insiders. Sorbello London touts that it is more than a fashion brand, as they also aim to empower women of all types and they provide a platform for empowerment, events, modeling opportunities, and fashion pieces for purchase.

Demi shared a few shots from the Sorbello event on Sunday via her Instagram Stories. Her black top had a plunging neckline that flaunted her notorious cleavage and it had quite a bit of mesh to tease her curves. She wore simple black leggings with the top or bodysuit, it seems, along with knee-high boots.

The model wore a colorful jacket over the eye-popping top that pulled the look together. Demi wore her hair straight with a center part and she kept her makeup and accessories fairly simple. She seemed to be glowing in the photos she shared from the event, clearly having a great time and embracing this headlining opportunity.

Mawby’s stunning look at the Sorbello launch event is just the latest in buzzworthy looks she’s created. In addition to the evil fairy costume she wore to last week’s KISS event, the Inquisitr noted she also wore a racy cat costume over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old model put together the stunning cat costume to wear to the Restaurant Ours’ Halloween party on Saturday night. The outfit bore some similarities to the top Demi wore to the Sorbello event, but they were definitely different pieces.

Can Demi Rose Mawby top these recent looks in whatever events she attends in the days ahead? With it being Halloween week, many would imagine that she’s got another shocker or two up her sleeve yet. The model is on fire lately and her millions of Instagram followers cannot wait to see how she wows them next.