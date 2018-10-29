Teresa Giudice Will Not Divorce Husband Joe Despite Deportation

Teresa Giudice revealed that she will “fight” the recent ruling that would deport her husband Joe, and plans on staying in her marriage — despite news reports to the contrary.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to Entertainment Tonight for her first interview since news broke that her husband, Joe Giudice, would face a deportation order.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the former reality star — who began his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, as of March 2016 — will be deported at the end of his prison term.

Fans debated if the couple would leave the United States together, or if Teresa would divorce her husband and remain in their New Jersey home with their four daughters. The reality star put to rest those rumors with a defiant answer.

“No,” Teresa replied when asked if she would ever divorce Joe. “We’re going to be a family, and we’re going to fight this and get through this.”

The couple were both incarcerated after they pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, and began her sentence in January 2015. She was released in December of the same year.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to the entertainment news outlet that Immigration Judge John Ellington had ordered Joe removed from the United States at the end of his prison sentence.

Joe Giudice had, at the time, less than 30 days to appeal the decision.

“We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now. We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Entertainment Tonight.

“First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

“I can’t predict the future, and I am not going to be… I am going to be positive about it,” she said. “Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don’t want to talk about it yet. I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.'”

“I shut him down,” she continued. “I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this.”

Giudice also lives with her father, Giacinto Gorga, and she must take his needs into consideration as well — noting that she couldn’t “think of ” leaving her father.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.